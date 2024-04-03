USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-04-03 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has allocated more than $67 million in additional emergency humanitarian aid for vulnerable populations in Lebanon.

 This brings the total humanitarian assistance provided by USAID to Lebanon to over $157 million since the beginning of the fiscal year 2023.

This newly announced funding will enable USAID partners to continue delivering life-saving assistance, including emergency food aid, food support, emergency healthcare, humanitarian protection, psychosocial support, water services, sanitation, and hygiene.

The USAID clarified that "this additional humanitarian assistance will enable our partner, the United Nations World Food Programme, to maintain monthly food assistance to vulnerable communities in Lebanon during a period of dwindling resources and ongoing needs among the most vulnerable groups."

The agency pointed out that this funding for the World Food Programme will allow the continuation of vital aid flows for several months, reaching more than 500,000 individuals, including over 200,000 Lebanese citizens. 

Through this assistance, USAID partners —International Medical Corps and International Relief Organization—will continue to support over 141,000 individuals through 13 primary healthcare clinics across Lebanon and provide home healthcare for patients unable to access clinics.

The USAID affirmed that the United States will remain committed to providing humanitarian aid to those in need throughout Lebanon.

It emphasized that escalating needs surpass the available resources to meet them. 

While USAID's support has been effective in saving lives and alleviating suffering among the most vulnerable groups, including providing over $202 million to the World Food Programme for food assistance to vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian refugees in 2022 and 2023 alone, humanitarian conditions may continue to deteriorate. 

Consequently, relief agencies' ability to support current beneficiaries may decline without additional funding.

In conclusion, it urgently called on other donor entities to join efforts to intensify addressing these urgent needs and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

United States

Lebanon

USAID

Humanitarian Aid

Funds

United Nations

LBCI Next
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-22

UNRWA Lebanon: No 'Plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-10

Insistence on Avoiding a War in Lebanon by the United States

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Blinken-Macron diplomatic talks on Gaza crisis and preventing escalations in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Blinken-Macron diplomatic talks on Gaza crisis and preventing escalations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Recycling aluminum in Brazil... Multi-billion dollar industry

LBCI
World News
2024-01-29

Political pressure builds on Biden to strike Iran after US deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-22

Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27

Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06

UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack

LBCI
World News
14:04

The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission

LBCI
World News
11:09

UN condemns the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:27

Israeli strike caused the death of relief workers in Gaza: Israeli army

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More