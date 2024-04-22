News
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan after a long day of tremors
World News
2024-04-22 | 15:14
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan after a long day of tremors
According to the Central Weather Administration, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan in the early hours of Tuesday (local time).
The earthquake occurred at 2:26 a.m. local time (18:26 GMT), after the island experienced a series of tremors starting from Monday afternoon that were felt by residents, according to an AFP correspondent.
AFP
World News
Earthquake
Taiwan
Tremors
