6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan after a long day of tremors

2024-04-22 | 15:14
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan after a long day of tremors
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan after a long day of tremors

According to the Central Weather Administration, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan in the early hours of Tuesday (local time).

The earthquake occurred at 2:26 a.m. local time (18:26 GMT), after the island experienced a series of tremors starting from Monday afternoon that were felt by residents, according to an AFP correspondent.

