Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Sunday the "appalling" acts of killing committed by Israel against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, describing the obstruction of the establishment of a state for the Palestinian people as unacceptable.



Guterres, speaking at the opening of the summit for Group 77 plus China in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, stated, "Israeli military operations have caused widespread destruction and unprecedented civilian casualties during my tenure as Secretary-General."



He added, "This is shocking and entirely unacceptable. The Middle East is volatile, and we must do everything we can to prevent the conflict from escalating throughout the area."



Guterres stated that rejecting the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is entirely unacceptable, adding that denying Palestinians the right to establish a state "would prolong the conflict, which has become a significant threat to global peace and security indefinitely."



Reuters