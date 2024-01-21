News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
World News
2024-01-21 | 07:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Sunday the "appalling" acts of killing committed by Israel against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, describing the obstruction of the establishment of a state for the Palestinian people as unacceptable.
Guterres, speaking at the opening of the summit for Group 77 plus China in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, stated, "Israeli military operations have caused widespread destruction and unprecedented civilian casualties during my tenure as Secretary-General."
He added, "This is shocking and entirely unacceptable. The Middle East is volatile, and we must do everything we can to prevent the conflict from escalating throughout the area."
Guterres stated that rejecting the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is entirely unacceptable, adding that denying Palestinians the right to establish a state "would prolong the conflict, which has become a significant threat to global peace and security indefinitely."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Antonio Guterres
Killing
Civilians
Gaza
Palestinians
United Nations
Middle East
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-06
United Nations: Palestinians in Gaza live in 'absolute horror'
Middle East News
2023-12-06
United Nations: Palestinians in Gaza live in 'absolute horror'
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
The United Nations fears thousands more civilians killed in Gaza in ground operation
Middle East News
2023-10-28
The United Nations fears thousands more civilians killed in Gaza in ground operation
0
Middle East News
03:55
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Middle East News
03:55
Gaza Health Ministry: 25,105 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
0
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:03
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
World News
05:03
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
0
World News
04:34
London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'
World News
04:34
London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'
0
World News
04:13
Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
World News
04:13
Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
0
World News
03:43
Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported
World News
03:43
Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
0
Middle East News
09:01
Tel Aviv airport traffic plunged in last three months of 2023
Middle East News
09:01
Tel Aviv airport traffic plunged in last three months of 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18
Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18
Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions
0
Middle East News
2023-12-13
Haniyeh: Any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is an ‘illusion’
Middle East News
2023-12-13
Haniyeh: Any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is an ‘illusion’
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
2
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
3
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
5
Lebanon News
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
6
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
7
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
8
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More