Borrell: Humanitarian situation in Gaza cannot be worse than that
World News
2024-01-22 | 02:23
Borrell: Humanitarian situation in Gaza cannot be worse than that
The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, currently under Israeli blockade as part of its war against the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), "cannot be worse than that."
Borrell told reporters before a meeting of European Union foreign ministers, "From now on, I will not speak about the peace process, but I want a two-state solution."
Reuters
