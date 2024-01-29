Bolsonaro's son targeted by Brazil's police raids

2024-01-29 | 06:19
Bolsonaro's son targeted by Brazil's police raids

Carlos Bolsonaro, one of the children of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was targeted by federal police raids on Monday as part of their probe into alleged illegal spying during his father's term, local media reported.

According to multiple Brazilian outlets, Carlos, a city councilor in Rio de Janeiro, had his office searched as part of the raids. Federal police are investigating the alleged illegal monitoring of citizens by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN) during Bolsonaro's administration.

Reuters

World News

Carlos Bolsonaro

Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro

Police

Raid

Probe

Spying

