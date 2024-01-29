German Foreign Ministry: UNRWA is not the only way to help Gaza's people

2024-01-29 | 06:30
German Foreign Ministry: UNRWA is not the only way to help Gaza's people
German Foreign Ministry: UNRWA is not the only way to help Gaza's people

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) is not the only source providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians after Germany joined other countries in suspending funding for the agency.

The spokesperson stated in a press conference in Berlin, "We continue to call for the provision of more humanitarian aid."

