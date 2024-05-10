Death toll from floods in Brazil hits 113 as rain returns

World News
2024-05-10 | 11:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll from floods in Brazil hits 113 as rain returns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll from floods in Brazil hits 113 as rain returns

Rains returned to Rio Grande do Sul on Friday as the death toll from historic floods in Brazil's southernmost state reached 113, according to local authorities, climbing from 107 in the previous day.

Storms and floods battering the state, home to some 10.9 million people, have also left more than 337,000 displaced while another 146 people were still unaccounted for, civil defense said.

Heavy rains have caused several rivers and lakes in the region to hit their highest levels ever, while floods blocked streets and disrupted logistics, triggering a shortage of essential goods in certain areas.

Weather forecaster MetSul said that most Rio Grande do Sul cities should see rains on Friday, adding there is a "high risk of storms." They should persist until Monday, it added in a statement.


Reuters
 

World News

Death

Toll

Floods

Brazil

Rain

LBCI Next
Man shoots two officers in Paris police station
Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,844 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,735 since the outbreak of war

LBCI
World News
2024-05-04

Rains kill at least 39 in southern Brazil, some 70 still missing

LBCI
World News
2024-05-03

Rain in southern Brazil kills at least 31, more than 70 still missing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

LBCI
World News
11:16

US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Britain and Jordan airdrop aid to a hospital in northern Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Israeli Foreign Ministry: Cooperating with India regarding explosion near our embassy in New Delhi

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04

Blinken: The sole obstacle to Gaza ceasefire is Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:34

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
00:37

Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:44

Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to 'humanitarian disaster'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:39

UNRWA closes office complex in East Jerusalem after 'Israeli extremists' attempted to set it on fire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More