Death toll from floods in Brazil hits 113 as rain returns

Rains returned to Rio Grande do Sul on Friday as the death toll from historic floods in Brazil's southernmost state reached 113, according to local authorities, climbing from 107 in the previous day.



Storms and floods battering the state, home to some 10.9 million people, have also left more than 337,000 displaced while another 146 people were still unaccounted for, civil defense said.



Heavy rains have caused several rivers and lakes in the region to hit their highest levels ever, while floods blocked streets and disrupted logistics, triggering a shortage of essential goods in certain areas.



Weather forecaster MetSul said that most Rio Grande do Sul cities should see rains on Friday, adding there is a "high risk of storms." They should persist until Monday, it added in a statement.





Reuters