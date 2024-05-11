Death toll from Brazil floods hits 126, rain returns

World News
2024-05-11 | 01:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll from Brazil floods hits 126, rain returns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Death toll from Brazil floods hits 126, rain returns

Rains returned to Rio Grande do Sul on Friday as the death toll from historic floods in Brazil's southernmost state reached 126, according to local authorities, climbing from 113 earlier in the day.

Storms and floods battering the state, home to some 10.9 million people, have also displaced almost 340,000 while another 141 people are still unaccounted for, civil defense said.

Heavy rains have caused several rivers and lakes in the region to hit their highest levels ever, while floods blocked streets and disrupted logistics, triggering a shortage of essential goods in certain areas.

Almost two million people have been affected so far, civil defense said in their latest update on Friday evening.

Weather forecaster MetSul said that most Rio Grande do Sul cities should experience rains on Friday, adding there is a high risk of storms. They should persist until Monday, it added in a statement.

The state is at a geographical meeting point between tropical and polar atmospheres, which has created a weather pattern with periods of intense rains and others of drought.

Local scientists believe the pattern has been intensifying due to climate change.

In Canoas, one of most affected cities near state capital Porto Alegre, over 6,000 people were staying in a college gymnasium turned into shelter.

State government said more than 385,000 people had no water services, while some 20 cities were out of telecom services.

Reuters
 

World News

Brazil

Floods

Rains

Storms

LBCI Next
US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters
Australian FM says Palestinian UN membership bid creates peace momentum
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:05

Death toll from floods in Brazil hits 113 as rain returns

LBCI
World News
2024-05-04

Rains kill at least 39 in southern Brazil, some 70 still missing

LBCI
World News
2024-05-04

Floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi kill 14

LBCI
World News
2024-05-03

Rain in southern Brazil kills at least 31, more than 70 still missing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:29

Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Governor says

LBCI
World News
01:52

US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters

LBCI
World News
01:12

Australian FM says Palestinian UN membership bid creates peace momentum

LBCI
World News
00:59

France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah 'without delay': Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Lebanon's legal response to child abuse: Protection and rehabilitation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More