Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Man shoots two officers in Paris police station
World News
2024-05-10 | 00:27
Man shoots two officers in Paris police station
A man shot and wounded two police officers in Paris after he got hold of one of the officer's weapons while he was being held at a police station, said Paris police chief Laurent Nunez on Friday, confirming earlier media reports.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening.
Police had initially arrested the man on suspicion of assaulting a woman inside a residential building in the 13th district. Earlier media reports described that assault as a case of domestic violence.
"We have two police officers who are seriously wounded," Nunez told reporters, adding the suspect had also been seriously injured. French media reports said police had shot back at him after the suspect first opened fire.
Nunez did not identify the suspect.
The shooting comes with France on a high state of security alert ahead of the Olympic Games, which start in July.
Reuters
World News
Paris
Officers
France
Weapons
Police
Station
