Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction

Lebanon News
04-07-2025 | 06:13
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction
Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction

The Amal Movement said that Israel’s occupation of parts of Lebanon and its ongoing attacks—despite Lebanon’s commitment to U.N. Resolution 1701—constitute a violation of the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement. 

The movement called on those countries to pressure Israel to withdraw and release the detainees.

In a statement marking the movement's martyrs’ day, it firmly rejected linking reconstruction efforts to any political conditions that contradict Lebanon’s national and sovereign principles.

It also urged the government to fully implement the Taif Agreement, warning against attempts by certain groups—“guided by dark rooms”—to question the identity and authenticity of a fundamental component of the Lebanese nation.

Amal stressed that it has the patience and awareness to avoid being dragged into such a descent.

Lebanon News

Amal Movement

Israel

Withdrawal

Reconstruction

Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry
Gebran Bassil links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, discusses refugee crisis resolution in meeting with President Aoun
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Download now the LBCI mobile app
