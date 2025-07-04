Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction

The Amal Movement said that Israel’s occupation of parts of Lebanon and its ongoing attacks—despite Lebanon’s commitment to U.N. Resolution 1701—constitute a violation of the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement.



The movement called on those countries to pressure Israel to withdraw and release the detainees.



In a statement marking the movement's martyrs’ day, it firmly rejected linking reconstruction efforts to any political conditions that contradict Lebanon’s national and sovereign principles.



It also urged the government to fully implement the Taif Agreement, warning against attempts by certain groups—“guided by dark rooms”—to question the identity and authenticity of a fundamental component of the Lebanese nation.



Amal stressed that it has the patience and awareness to avoid being dragged into such a descent.