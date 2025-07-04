Macron, Starmer to co-chair Ukraine summit in UK on July 10: Elysee

World News
04-07-2025 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron, Starmer to co-chair Ukraine summit in UK on July 10: Elysee
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron, Starmer to co-chair Ukraine summit in UK on July 10: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair a summit to discuss boosting Ukraine's defenses on July 10 in the United Kingdom, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

"There will certainly be a discussion on how to seriously maintain Ukraine's combat capability," the Elysee Palace said, adding that Starmer and Macron will co-chair the meeting of Kyiv's allies by video link.

AFP

World News

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

Summit

UK

LBCI Next
Around 30 injured in fuel station blast heard across Rome
G8 within OPEC+ moves up its meeting to Saturday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK

LBCI
World News
2025-07-01

Macron urges Ukraine ceasefire in talks with Putin: Elysee

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

Macron: Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

French President Macron invites President Joseph Aoun to summit in Nice

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

Zelensky, Trump had 'important and meaningful' call: Ukrainian leader's aide

LBCI
World News
09:45

'Unresolved' issues remain between China and France in brandy dispute: Paris

LBCI
World News
08:32

Around 30 injured in fuel station blast heard across Rome

LBCI
World News
06:54

G8 within OPEC+ moves up its meeting to Saturday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:42

China says welcomes Russian decision to recognize Taliban government ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:28

Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More