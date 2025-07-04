News
Macron, Starmer to co-chair Ukraine summit in UK on July 10: Elysee
World News
04-07-2025 | 07:28
Macron, Starmer to co-chair Ukraine summit in UK on July 10: Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair a summit to discuss boosting Ukraine's defenses on July 10 in the United Kingdom, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.
"There will certainly be a discussion on how to seriously maintain Ukraine's combat capability," the Elysee Palace said, adding that Starmer and Macron will co-chair the meeting of Kyiv's allies by video link.
AFP
World News
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
Summit
UK
