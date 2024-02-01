Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine

2024-02-01 | 05:25
Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine
Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the 27 member states of the European Union to unanimously make a decision to approve a joint plan for providing stable financing to Ukraine in the coming years. 

Speaking to journalists upon his arrival in Brussels for a special summit of EU leaders, he said, "I believe the time has come to make a decision... I will work hard to reach an agreement that includes all twenty-seven countries.’’ 

Reuters 
 

