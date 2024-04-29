NATO Secretary General says: It's not too late for Ukraine 'to prevail' in the war

World News
2024-04-29 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO Secretary General says: It&#39;s not too late for Ukraine &#39;to prevail&#39; in the war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
NATO Secretary General says: It's not too late for Ukraine 'to prevail' in the war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated during his visit to Kyiv on Monday that "it's not too late for Ukraine to prevail" against Russia despite recent setbacks for its army on the frontlines.

During a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he affirmed that "more aid is on the way," expecting new announcements in this regard "soon."

AFP 
 

World News

NATO

Jens Stoltenberg

Ukraine

Russia

LBCI Next
Turkey backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief
Zelenskyy calls for speeding up arms supplies 'to thwart' Russian attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-28

Russia destroys 17 drones launched by Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-27

Ukraine confirms it struck two Russian oil refineries in drone attack

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Blinken: Russia will 'struggle' in its war in Ukraine without China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:45

Iran condemns police intervention in US universities amid protests against Gaza war

LBCI
World News
10:16

Greek rescuers find ten more migrants after 25 rescued off Samos island

LBCI
World News
10:15

Lufthansa extends flight cancellations to Tehran until May 9

LBCI
World News
09:59

Gaza protesters disrupt Sorbonne university in Paris

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-05

Actually, X sees 500M posts per day — not 100M-200M as Musk recently said

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-23

Iran threatens Mediterranean Sea closure over Gaza war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:15

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53

Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More