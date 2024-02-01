United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations receives report on incident off Hudaydah, Yemen

2024-02-01 | 05:50
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations receives report on incident off Hudaydah, Yemen
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations receives report on incident off Hudaydah, Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Thursday that it has received information about an incident 57 nautical miles west of the port of Hudaydah in Yemen. 

The authority stated in a notice that the authorities are investigating the matter. 
 
Reuters  
 

World News

United Kingdom

UKMTO

Hudaydah

Yemen

Incident

Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine
LBCI Previous

