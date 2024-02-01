News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations receives report on incident off Hudaydah, Yemen
World News
2024-02-01 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations receives report on incident off Hudaydah, Yemen
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Thursday that it has received information about an incident 57 nautical miles west of the port of Hudaydah in Yemen.
The authority stated in a notice that the authorities are investigating the matter.
Reuters
World News
United Kingdom
UKMTO
Hudaydah
Yemen
Incident
Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-26
UKMTO receives report about incident 60 nautical miles off coast of Aden, Yemen
Middle East News
2024-01-26
UKMTO receives report about incident 60 nautical miles off coast of Aden, Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-01-24
UKMTO receives report of incident 50 miles south of Al-Mukha, Yemen
Middle East News
2024-01-24
UKMTO receives report of incident 50 miles south of Al-Mukha, Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UKMTO says merchant vessel approached by 'three small craft' west of Yemen's Al-Mukha
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UKMTO says merchant vessel approached by 'three small craft' west of Yemen's Al-Mukha
0
Middle East News
2024-01-26
UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen
Middle East News
2024-01-26
UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:25
Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine
World News
05:25
Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine
0
World News
05:16
Pentagon calls out Chinese companies allegedly helping military
World News
05:16
Pentagon calls out Chinese companies allegedly helping military
0
World News
04:43
Red Sea disruption threatens Italy's economic stability
World News
04:43
Red Sea disruption threatens Italy's economic stability
0
Variety and Tech
03:27
Adidas CEO expresses Red Sea disruptions cause delays, higher costs
Variety and Tech
03:27
Adidas CEO expresses Red Sea disruptions cause delays, higher costs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-31
Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase
World News
2023-07-31
Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase
0
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
4
Lebanon News
04:54
Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site
Lebanon News
04:54
Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
6
Lebanon News
03:46
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
Lebanon News
03:46
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
7
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
8
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More