Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act

World News
2024-02-02 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act

Sweden's security police said on Friday that an explosive device found outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm on Tuesday is now being investigated as a "suspected terrorist crime."

Stockholm's bomb squad eventually detonated the object, and there were no injuries or damage to the building. The Swedish prime minister later called the incident "an attempted attack."

"The criminal classification for the suspected crime is changed to terrorist crime due to grossly illegal threats and attempts to cause public destruction," said the security police, which has now assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Reuters

World News

Sweden

Israeli Embassy

Investigate

Terrorist

Stockholm

Crime

LBCI Next
Moscow challenges ICJ's jurisdiction amid Ukraine conflict
Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Former Syrian officer faces trial in Sweden on war crimes charges

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-26

Turkey moving swiftly toward final step on Sweden's NATO bid

LBCI
World News
2024-01-25

Speaker of Hungary's Parliament deems voting on Sweden's NATO accession as 'not urgent'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:37

Moscow challenges ICJ's jurisdiction amid Ukraine conflict

LBCI
World News
05:43

Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
04:04

Armenian PM: We can no longer rely on Russia for military and defense needs

LBCI
World News
03:37

Russia denounces Ecuador's decision to hand Russian military hardware to US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-21

European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:04

BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More