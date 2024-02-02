Moscow challenges ICJ's jurisdiction amid Ukraine conflict

2024-02-02 | 07:37
Moscow challenges ICJ&#39;s jurisdiction amid Ukraine conflict
2min
Moscow challenges ICJ's jurisdiction amid Ukraine conflict

The International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body in the United Nations, ruled on Friday on its jurisdiction to consider a case brought directly by Ukraine following the Russian invasion in 2022 to demand compensation from Moscow.

In the case before the court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, Kyiv accuses Russia of using the pretext of "genocide" in Ukraine to launch its attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin partially justified the invasion by accusing Kyiv of committing "genocide" against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

Two days after the invasion began, Kyiv turned to the International Court of Justice on February 26, denying the accusations and arguing that Russia's use of this pretext contradicts the 1948 United Nations Convention on Prevention and Punishment of genocide

In March 2022, the court issued a ruling in favor of Ukraine, ordering Russia to "immediately suspend" its ongoing military operations.

Moscow opposed the ruling, stating that the court, which settles disputes between states, lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

While court decisions are legally binding on states, the continued hostilities in Ukraine reflect the difficulty of enforcement.

During a hearing in September, Ukrainian representative Anton Olexandrovych Korynevych stated that Moscow's position "also constitutes an attack on the authority of this court."

He added, "With every rocket Russia fires at our cities, it challenges this court."

