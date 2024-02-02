News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine
World News
2024-02-02 | 05:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine
Two French volunteer aid workers were killed in a Russian drone attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Friday, confirming reports from the regional governor and other officials.
"Russian barbarity has targeted civilians in Ukraine. Two French aid workers have paid with their lives for their engagement with Ukrainian people; three are injured," Sejourne wrote in a post on X, adding that Russia "will have to answer for its crimes."
French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on X, called Thursday's killings a "cowardly and disgraceful act."
"My support goes to all volunteers who engage in helping other nations," he added.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday via the Telegram messaging app that the Russian attack on the town of Beryslav killed two French nationals and wounded three other foreigners.
Beryslav is on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, abandoned by Russian forces in late 2022.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Drone
Strike
French
Workers
Ukraine
Next
Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act
Armenian PM: We can no longer rely on Russia for military and defense needs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-25
Ukraine shoots down 11 of 14 Russian drones
World News
2024-01-25
Ukraine shoots down 11 of 14 Russian drones
0
World News
2024-01-23
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
World News
2024-01-23
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-01-05
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
World News
2024-01-05
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
0
World News
2024-01-02
Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine
World News
2024-01-02
Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:37
Moscow challenges ICJ's jurisdiction amid Ukraine conflict
World News
07:37
Moscow challenges ICJ's jurisdiction amid Ukraine conflict
0
World News
06:39
Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act
World News
06:39
Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act
0
World News
04:04
Armenian PM: We can no longer rely on Russia for military and defense needs
World News
04:04
Armenian PM: We can no longer rely on Russia for military and defense needs
0
World News
03:37
Russia denounces Ecuador's decision to hand Russian military hardware to US
World News
03:37
Russia denounces Ecuador's decision to hand Russian military hardware to US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
08:37
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
Lebanon News
08:37
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
2
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
3
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
4
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
6
Lebanon Economy
07:04
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
07:04
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
7
Lebanon News
03:08
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Lebanon News
03:08
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
8
Lebanon News
05:15
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget
Lebanon News
05:15
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More