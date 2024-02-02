Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine

World News
2024-02-02 | 05:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine

Two French volunteer aid workers were killed in a Russian drone attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Friday, confirming reports from the regional governor and other officials.

"Russian barbarity has targeted civilians in Ukraine. Two French aid workers have paid with their lives for their engagement with Ukrainian people; three are injured," Sejourne wrote in a post on X, adding that Russia "will have to answer for its crimes."

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on X, called Thursday's killings a "cowardly and disgraceful act."

"My support goes to all volunteers who engage in helping other nations," he added.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday via the Telegram messaging app that the Russian attack on the town of Beryslav killed two French nationals and wounded three other foreigners.

Beryslav is on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, abandoned by Russian forces in late 2022.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Drone

Strike

French

Workers

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act
Armenian PM: We can no longer rely on Russia for military and defense needs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-25

Ukraine shoots down 11 of 14 Russian drones

LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-01-05

Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack

LBCI
World News
2024-01-02

Zelenskyy condemns 'Russian terrorism' after new strikes on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:37

Moscow challenges ICJ's jurisdiction amid Ukraine conflict

LBCI
World News
06:39

Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act

LBCI
World News
04:04

Armenian PM: We can no longer rely on Russia for military and defense needs

LBCI
World News
03:37

Russia denounces Ecuador's decision to hand Russian military hardware to US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-21

European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:04

BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More