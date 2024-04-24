Russian Foreign Ministry: NATO training in Finland is a provocative act

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that NATO's training starting on April 26 in Finland near its border with Russia is provocative.



Zakharova told Russia's state news agency RIA in comments published on Wednesday, "NATO's military exercises near the Russian border are provocative in nature. Their purpose is to apply military pressure on the Russian Federation through a show of force."



She continued "These exercises increase the risk of potential military incidents."



Reuters