Australia Condemns Chinese Court Death Sentence with Reprieve for Australian-born Writer

2024-02-05 | 02:16
Australia Condemns Chinese Court Death Sentence with Reprieve for Australian-born Writer
Australia Condemns Chinese Court Death Sentence with Reprieve for Australian-born Writer

The Australian government revealed on Monday that a Chinese court had sentenced writer Yang Jun to death with a reprieve, describing the news as "horrifying." The Australian-born citizen has been imprisoned in China since 2019 on charges of espionage.

During a press conference, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that the sentence "horrified the Australian government." Wong indicated that the death sentence could be commuted to life imprisonment after two years.
 
 
 
