Australia Condemns Chinese Court Death Sentence with Reprieve for Australian-born Writer
World News
2024-02-05 | 02:16
Australia Condemns Chinese Court Death Sentence with Reprieve for Australian-born Writer
The Australian government revealed on Monday that a Chinese court had sentenced writer Yang Jun to death with a reprieve, describing the news as "horrifying." The Australian-born citizen has been imprisoned in China since 2019 on charges of espionage.
During a press conference, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that the sentence "horrified the Australian government." Wong indicated that the death sentence could be commuted to life imprisonment after two years.
AFP
World News
Australia
China
