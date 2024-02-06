News
Jordan and the Netherlands deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza
World News
2024-02-06 | 05:33
Jordan and the Netherlands deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza
The Jordanian army announced on Tuesday that Jordan and the Netherlands had delivered humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip, where 2.4 million people lack food, medicine, and necessities after four months of war.
In a statement issued by the army, "As part of the international efforts led by Jordan to organize and support the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the people in the Gaza Strip, the Jordanian Armed Forces and the Dutch Armed Forces conducted joint airborne landings on Monday evening through C-130 aircraft in the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital" in the northern Gaza Strip.
It explained that the aid includes "relief, humanitarian, and medical materials through dedicated boxes equipped with GPS-guided parachutes."
This is the eighth airborne landing operation carried out by the Jordanian Air Force since the start of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas on October 7. Previous landing operations were dedicated to the Jordanian field hospital and those besieged inside a church in Gaza.
France participated with Jordan on January 5 in delivering seven tons of humanitarian and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.
Israel previously stated that the landing operations were carried out "in coordination" with it.
Hamas' attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of more than 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to a toll compiled by Agence France-Presse based on official numbers.
Israel responded with significant bombings followed by a wide-ranging ground attack in the sector, resulting in the deaths of 27,585 people, primarily women and children, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry.
