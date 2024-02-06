EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday on a visit to reaffirm the "steadfast support of the European Union" for Ukraine as the war there approaches its third year.



Borrell stated on X: "I am here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the steadfast support of the European Union for Ukraine - militarily and financially through the new facilitation for Ukraine, as well as in the context of the EU reform path."



Reuters