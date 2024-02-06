EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv

2024-02-06 | 05:09
EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv
EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday on a visit to reaffirm the "steadfast support of the European Union" for Ukraine as the war there approaches its third year.

Borrell stated on X: "I am here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the steadfast support of the European Union for Ukraine - militarily and financially through the new facilitation for Ukraine, as well as in the context of the EU reform path."

Reuters
 

World News

EU

Josep Borrell

Kyiv

Ukraine

Russia

War

Foreign

Policy

