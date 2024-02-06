News
EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv
World News
2024-02-06 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv
Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday on a visit to reaffirm the "steadfast support of the European Union" for Ukraine as the war there approaches its third year.
Borrell stated on X: "I am here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the steadfast support of the European Union for Ukraine - militarily and financially through the new facilitation for Ukraine, as well as in the context of the EU reform path."
Reuters
World News
EU
Josep Borrell
Kyiv
Ukraine
Russia
War
Foreign
Policy
