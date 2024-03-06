US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasizing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and negotiate the exchange of prisoners and detainees.



Additionally, they discussed the urgent need to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to all parts of the sector.



Safadi stressed the necessity of an immediate and permanent ceasefire, ending the aggression, and opening all crossings to provide enough aid to address the sector's humanitarian disaster.



Both Safadi and Blinken agreed that the aid reaching Gaza falls short of the minimum requirements, urging immediate and practical steps to ensure the delivery of adequate assistance throughout the region.



They also discussed developments in the ongoing negotiations for a prisoner and detainee exchange and a humanitarian truce leading to a permanent ceasefire mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.



The ministers also addressed the situation in Jerusalem and its holy sites, emphasizing the importance of avoiding escalation, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.



Safadi underscored the need for Israel to lift restrictions on worship and access to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent incursions into sacred sites.



Safadi and Blinken agreed to continue coordinating efforts to prevent escalation in the holy sites and ensure the right of worshipers to practice their religious rituals.



They reiterated their commitment to ongoing work towards achieving a just peace based on a two-state solution.