US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid

World News
2024-03-06 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasizing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and negotiate the exchange of prisoners and detainees. 

Additionally, they discussed the urgent need to deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to all parts of the sector.

Safadi stressed the necessity of an immediate and permanent ceasefire, ending the aggression, and opening all crossings to provide enough aid to address the sector's humanitarian disaster. 

Both Safadi and Blinken agreed that the aid reaching Gaza falls short of the minimum requirements, urging immediate and practical steps to ensure the delivery of adequate assistance throughout the region.

They also discussed developments in the ongoing negotiations for a prisoner and detainee exchange and a humanitarian truce leading to a permanent ceasefire mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

The ministers also addressed the situation in Jerusalem and its holy sites, emphasizing the importance of avoiding escalation, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. 

Safadi underscored the need for Israel to lift restrictions on worship and access to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent incursions into sacred sites.

Safadi and Blinken agreed to continue coordinating efforts to prevent escalation in the holy sites and ensure the right of worshipers to practice their religious rituals. 

They reiterated their commitment to ongoing work towards achieving a just peace based on a two-state solution.
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Jordan

Ayman Safadi

US

Antony Blinken

Ceasefire

Gaza

LBCI Next
Trump and Biden dominate Super Tuesday contests
US Secretary of State discussed aid delivery to Gaza and ceasefire with Gantz
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15

Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan's king in Paris

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13

US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-07

Jordan's King: US must press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
03:16

Australia and ASEAN call for ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:41

South Africa urges the International Court of Justice to take further measures against Israel

LBCI
World News
14:30

Cameron to Gantz: 'No improvement so far' in Gaza and 'this must change'

LBCI
World News
13:59

Germany calls on Israel to immediately retract its approval for construction of West Bank settlements

LBCI
World News
13:04

US official: Two sailors killed in Houthi attack on the 'True Confidence' ship in the Gulf of Aden

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Red Cross worried about South Lebanon hospitals in case of escalations

LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

China hopes for improved relations with US "regardless of the identity" of the next president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05

Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:26

Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Mikati: Hochstein's proposal on the table, cooperating with Berri for stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Lebanon's urgent appeal: Mikati warns against halting UNRWA financing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum

LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Report of an explosion near a ship off Yemeni coast

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More