Washington faces ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups, despite airstrikes
World News
2024-02-07 | 06:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Washington faces ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups, despite airstrikes
The American military intervention has so far failed to halt the attacks carried out by Iran-backed armed groups on US forces in the Middle East and shipping vessels in the Red Sea, with threats persisting despite recent intense airstrikes.
The attacks, purportedly carried out in solidarity with Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, originate from four countries, posing a multifaceted challenge to the United States, which seeks to mitigate disturbances while avoiding confrontation with Iran.
Last week, the United States conducted dozens of airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in response to a drone attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan and also undertook joint strikes with Britain against Yemeni rebels over the weekend.
However, American forces were subsequently targeted in Syria, while Houthi rebels in Yemen launched new attacks on merchant ships.
Jon Alterman, Director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated, "I think we will continue to see a certain level of violence for some time. Iran and the groups it supports do not want to declare surrender."
He added, "At the same time, I think the number and size of the attacks will diminish, and that is due to two reasons: first, American strikes are reducing their capabilities, and second, they want to minimize losses."
AFP
World News
US
Iran
American Military
Red Sea
Soldiers
Strikes
