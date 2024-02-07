Washington faces ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups, despite airstrikes

World News
2024-02-07 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Washington faces ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups, despite airstrikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Washington faces ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups, despite airstrikes

The American military intervention has so far failed to halt the attacks carried out by Iran-backed armed groups on US forces in the Middle East and shipping vessels in the Red Sea, with threats persisting despite recent intense airstrikes.

The attacks, purportedly carried out in solidarity with Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, originate from four countries, posing a multifaceted challenge to the United States, which seeks to mitigate disturbances while avoiding confrontation with Iran.

Last week, the United States conducted dozens of airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in response to a drone attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan and also undertook joint strikes with Britain against Yemeni rebels over the weekend.

However, American forces were subsequently targeted in Syria, while Houthi rebels in Yemen launched new attacks on merchant ships.

Jon Alterman, Director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated, "I think we will continue to see a certain level of violence for some time. Iran and the groups it supports do not want to declare surrender." 

He added, "At the same time, I think the number and size of the attacks will diminish, and that is due to two reasons: first, American strikes are reducing their capabilities, and second, they want to minimize losses."

AFP

World News

US

Iran

American Military

Red Sea

Soldiers

Strikes

LBCI Next
NetBlocks reports internet disruption in Sudan as three telecom companies go offline
Sweden closes probe into explosions on Nord Stream pipelines
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04

Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-04

Iran condemns US and British strikes on targets in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

US airstrikes in Syria kill 23 pro-Iran fighters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

Iran 'strongly condemns' US strikes in Syria and Iraq

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:45

The conflicting parties in Sudan agree to hold a meeting regarding humanitarian aid

LBCI
World News
08:21

EU court rejects appeal by Russian oligarch against sanctions

LBCI
World News
06:59

Macron condemns "the largest anti-Semitic massacre in our century" after the October 7 attack

LBCI
World News
06:56

Six dead, dozens missing in a southern Philippines landslide

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-15

Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-08

Netanyahu: We will do everything necessary to restore security to our northern borders, and they should not mess with us

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Appeal for Information: Minor Goes Missing in Ouzai

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More