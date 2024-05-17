News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Senegalese PM criticizes French military bases on territory
World News
2024-05-17 | 01:06
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Senegalese PM criticizes French military bases on territory
Senegal's prime minister Ousmane Sonko raised the possibility of closing French military bases in the West African country on Thursday in a wide-ranging speech that also touched on the euro-backed CFA franc currency, oil and gas deals, and LGBTQ rights.
France has about 350 troops in Senegal.
"More than 60 years after our independence ... we must question the reasons why the French army for example still benefits from several military bases in our country and the impact of this presence on our national sovereignty and our strategic autonomy," Sonko said at a joint conference with the French left-wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon in the capital Dakar.
"I reiterate here the desire of Senegal to have its own control, which is incompatible with the lasting presence of foreign military bases in Senegal ... Many countries have promised defense agreements, but this does not justify the fact that a third of the Dakar region is now occupied by foreign garrisons."
Neighbors Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have pushed out French troops and turned to Russia for help fighting jihadist insurgencies on their territory.
They have also turned away from West African bloc ECOWAS - which condemned their coups - and formed their own alliance of Sahel states.
But Sonko had friendly words for them on Thursday.
"We will not let go of our brothers in the Sahel and we will do everything necessary to strengthen the ties," he said.
He also said Senegal, which shares the euro-pegged CFA franc currency with seven countries, would like a flexible currency pegged to at least two currencies to help absorb shocks and support export competitiveness.
During the election campaign, Faye had initially pledged to abandon the CFA franc but later backed off his promise.
Sonko reiterated promises to renegotiate oil and gas contracts in Senegal, where production is due to begin this year.
He also called on Western countries to show "restraint, respect, reciprocity and tolerance" on social matters including LGBTQ rights and gender equality.
He said homosexuality had always existed in Senegal, but the country had "managed" it and would continue to do so according to its socio-cultural realities.
"Senegal and many other African countries cannot accept any truth in legalizing this phenomenon."
Reuters
World News
Senegal
Ousmane Sonko
France
Troops
Military
Base
Africa
CFA
LGBTQ
Next
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel
Hundreds of French police deployed to secure New Caledonia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-06
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
Lebanon News
2024-05-06
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22
US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22
US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:59
Severe storm kills at least four in Houston
World News
01:59
Severe storm kills at least four in Houston
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:24
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:24
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel
0
World News
00:54
Hundreds of French police deployed to secure New Caledonia
World News
00:54
Hundreds of French police deployed to secure New Caledonia
0
World News
00:37
North Korea leader's sister denies weapons exchange with Russia
World News
00:37
North Korea leader's sister denies weapons exchange with Russia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38
Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38
Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank
0
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
07:14
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
4
Lebanon News
04:44
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
Lebanon News
04:44
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
5
Lebanon News
07:53
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
Lebanon News
07:53
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
6
Lebanon News
04:59
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
Lebanon News
04:59
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
7
Lebanon News
13:59
On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
13:59
On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights
8
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More