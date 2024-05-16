The Constitutional Council in Chad announced on Thursday the victory of interim President Mahamat Déby in the presidential elections held on May 6th, with him receiving 61 percent of the votes.



This came after the Constitutional Council earlier in the day rejected requests from two of the losing candidates to cancel the presidential elections entirely or partially, stating that they did not provide evidence to support their allegations of fraud.



Last week, the National Electoral Management Agency announced Déby's victory in the elections based on preliminary results, with him securing 61.3 percent of the votes, while opposition leader Succès Masra came in second place with a significant margin, receiving 18.53 percent.



Reuters