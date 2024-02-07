Sweden closes probe into explosions on Nord Stream pipelines

World News
2024-02-07 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sweden closes probe into explosions on Nord Stream pipelines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sweden closes probe into explosions on Nord Stream pipelines

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop their investigation into explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines and hand evidence uncovered in the probe over to German investigators.

"The investigation concludes that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply and that the investigation, therefore, should be closed," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The multi-billion dollar Nord Stream pipelines transporting Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by a series of blasts in the Swedish and Danish economic zones in September 2022, releasing vast amounts of methane into the air.

Danish police have said powerful explosions hit the pipelines, and Swedish investigators have confirmed that traces of explosives found on site conclusively showed that sabotage had taken place.

Sweden, Denmark, and Germany launched separate investigations into the Nord Stream blasts, each tightly controlling information. The Danish and German probes are still ongoing.

"Within the framework of this legal cooperation, we have been able to hand over material that can be used as evidence in the German investigation," the Swedish prosecution authority said.

Following an extensive investigation, the Swedish prosecutors concluded that nothing had emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack, which took place "in international waters."

"Against the background of the situation we now have, we can state that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply," Public Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

Russia has blamed the United States, Britain, and Ukraine for the blasts, which largely cut it off from the lucrative European market. Those countries have denied involvement.

If the remaining investigations find no conclusive evidence, the mystery behind one of modern history's most significant acts of infrastructure sabotage could remain unsolved.

Reuters

World News

Sweden

Probe

Explosions

Nord Stream

Pipelines

Prosecutor

Germany

Baltic Sea

LBCI Next
Washington faces ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups, despite airstrikes
UN appeals for $4.1 billion to help war-torn Sudan, refugees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:33

Kremlin: Focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out

LBCI
World News
2024-02-06

Swedish prosecutor plans Nord Stream statement on Wednesday

LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

US envoy and NATO allies pressure Hungary over Sweden's NATO bid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:45

The conflicting parties in Sudan agree to hold a meeting regarding humanitarian aid

LBCI
World News
08:21

EU court rejects appeal by Russian oligarch against sanctions

LBCI
World News
06:59

Macron condemns "the largest anti-Semitic massacre in our century" after the October 7 attack

LBCI
World News
06:56

Six dead, dozens missing in a southern Philippines landslide

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-15

Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Gaza's conflict: 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 injuries in ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-08

Netanyahu: We will do everything necessary to restore security to our northern borders, and they should not mess with us

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Appeal for Information: Minor Goes Missing in Ouzai

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More