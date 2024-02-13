Azerbaijani gunfire kills four Armenian soldiers near border

2024-02-13 | 04:11
Azerbaijani gunfire kills four Armenian soldiers near border
Azerbaijani gunfire kills four Armenian soldiers near border

Armenia announced on Tuesday the killing of four of its soldiers by Azerbaijani forces in the Syunik region, in a new escalation of tension along the borders between the two rival countries.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, "Four people were killed and one person was injured as a result of gunfire directed at Armenian positions by Azerbaijani forces."

AFP

