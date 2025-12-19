Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

News Bulletin Reports
19-12-2025 | 13:05
High views
Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris
2min
Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Lebanese customs officials have seized 90 Austrian-made Glock pistols at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport after uncovering one of the largest suspected weapons smuggling attempts in recent years.

The weapons were found inside two pieces of personal luggage placed in the cargo hold of a passenger aircraft operated by Air France arriving from Paris. 

The suspect, identified by H.Kh., managed to reach Beirut airport with the firearms before customs officers detected the shipment and arrested him, despite heavy air traffic during the holiday period. The French aircraft landed at the same time as four other flights.

Investigators said the significance of the case lies not only in the number of weapons seized, but also in the fact that they originated from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, known for its strict security and inspection procedures. 

How did the suspect bypass controls without being detected?

According to preliminary investigations, the pistols were dismantled and packed inside the two suitcases. Initial findings suggest the shipment was intended for commercial purposes rather than for immediate security-related use, though the investigation remains ongoing. 

One additional person has been summoned for questioning after the detainee mentioned his name, but authorities have yet to determine whether that individual played a role in the operation.

LBCI reported that Lebanese customs contacted their French counterparts late Friday to inform them of the seizure and provide details of the smuggling attempt. 

The communication aims to prompt parallel investigations in France into the source of the weapons, the extent of the security breach at Charles de Gaulle Airport, and whether any collaborators or negligence by airport personnel may have facilitated the operation.

