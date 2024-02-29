Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical, works out five days a week

2024-02-29 | 07:35
Biden is &#39;fit for duty&#39; after annual physical, works out five days a week
Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical, works out five days a week

US President Joe Biden exercises at least five days a week and is "fit for duty," his doctor said on Wednesday in a memo about his annual physical that showed the 81-year-old had a root canal last year and is being treated for sleep apnea but is in good health.

Biden, 81, continues to have a stiff gait, but it has not worsened since last year, Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. He has "peripheral neuropathy" in feet, gastro-esophageal reflux, allergies and spinal arthritis that are treated with medication.

"The President feels well and this year's physical identified no new concerns," O'Connor wrote. "He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

The president's health has received increased scrutiny this year as he runs for re-election as the oldest president in US history.

Biden received the physical at a military hospital in suburban Maryland earlier on Wednesday and declared himself "squared away" after the appointment.

"There is nothing different than last year," Biden told reporters about the results. "Everything is great."

Last year doctors also declared Biden healthy and "fit for duty" in a physical exam that included removing a lesion from his chest and declaring him free of symptoms of long COVID after his bout with the virus in 2022.



Reuters
 

