Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

NATO protects more than 1 billion people, safeguarding their freedom and democracy, and contributing to a more peaceful world. 🌎 https://t.co/Nc0j1aKZPR — Farah Dakhlallah فرح دخل الله (@FarahDakhlallah) February 26, 2024

Farah Dakhlallah, a dual citizen of Lebanon and Britain, will make history this Friday as NATO's first spokesperson from the Arab region, appointed by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, potentially enhancing the alliance's engagement with the Arabic-speaking world.Dakhlallah boasts extensive experience across various sectors and has held positions as the media relations director for the Middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca, communications manager at the World Health Organization, and Arabic spokeswoman for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.In a statement posted on her official X account, Dakhlallah expressed gratitude for her appointment, highlighting the honor and privilege it represents. She underscored NATO's vital mission in safeguarding freedom, democracy, and global peace, serving to protect over one billion individuals.Ms Dakhlallah will take up her responsibilities in March 2024 after Oana Lungescu held the position from 2010 to 2023.