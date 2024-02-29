Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

It is an honour and a privilege to be appointed #NATO Spokesperson, leading Press & Media for the Alliance during this critical time.
NATO protects more than 1 billion people, safeguarding their freedom and democracy, and contributing to a more peaceful world. 🌎 https://t.co/Nc0j1aKZPR
— Farah Dakhlallah فرح دخل الله (@FarahDakhlallah) February 26, 2024
