President Biden increases US tariffs on an array of Chinese imports

World News
2024-05-14 | 09:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
President Biden increases US tariffs on an array of Chinese imports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
President Biden increases US tariffs on an array of Chinese imports

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a bundle of steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports including electric vehicles, computer chips and medical products, risking an election-year standoff with Beijing in a bid to woo voters who give his economic policies low marks.

China immediately vowed retaliation. Its commerce ministry said China was opposed to the US tariff hikes and would take measures to defend its interests, urging the United States to cancel the measures.

Biden will keep tariffs put in place by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump while ratcheting up others, including a quadrupling of EV duties to over 100 percent, the White House said in a statement. It cited "unacceptable risks" to US economic security posed by what it considers unfair Chinese practices that are flooding global markets with cheap goods.

The new measures affect $18 billion in Chinese imported goods including steel and aluminum, semiconductors, batteries, critical minerals, solar cells and cranes, the White House said. The announcement confirmed earlier Reuters reporting.

The United States imported $427 billion in goods from China in 2023 and exported $148 billion to the world's No. 2 economy, according to the US Census Bureau, a trade gap that has persisted for decades and become an ever more sensitive subject in Washington.

"China's using the same playbook it has before to power its own growth at the expense of others by continuing to invest, despite excess Chinese capacity and flooding global markets with exports that are underpriced due to unfair practices," White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard told reporters on a conference call.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the revised tariffs were justified because China was continuing to steal US intellectual property and in some cases had become "more aggressive" in cyber intrusions targeting American technology.

She said prior "Section 301" tariffs had minimal impact on US economy-wide prices and employment, but had been effective in reducing US imports of Chinese goods, while increasing imports from other countries.

But Tai recommended tariff exclusions for dozens of industrial machinery import categories from China, including 19 for solar product manufacturing equipment.

Reuters
 

World News

US

Joe Biden

Tariff

China

Imports

Beijing

LBCI Next
Blinken arrives in Ukraine to show US solidarity amid Russian attacks
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

Beijing says it 'issued a warning' to US military ship in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-04-17

Beijing claims 'no threat' after Australia shifts defense strategy focusing on China

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Beijing asserts 'legality' of South China Sea activities post US-Philippines-Japan summit

LBCI
World News
00:11

Biden signs into law ban on Russia's nuclear reactor fuel imports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:51

Huge manhunt launched in France as gunmen kill two guards, free inmate from prison van

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15

UK Foreign Secretary: Attacks on Gaza-bound aid convoys are 'appalling'

LBCI
World News
08:44

Armenia arrests protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal

LBCI
World News
08:19

Blinken in Kyiv says US aid arriving at 'challenging' time for Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

Gaza infrastructure damages evaluated at $18.5 bln, according to UN-World Bank report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

A child at the Children's Cancer Center needs blood platelets. To donate, please head to the blood bank in the main building of AUBMC before 2 PM or call: 03 951 037

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More