News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Biden increases US tariffs on an array of Chinese imports
World News
2024-05-14 | 09:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
President Biden increases US tariffs on an array of Chinese imports
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a bundle of steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports including electric vehicles, computer chips and medical products, risking an election-year standoff with Beijing in a bid to woo voters who give his economic policies low marks.
China immediately vowed retaliation. Its commerce ministry said China was opposed to the US tariff hikes and would take measures to defend its interests, urging the United States to cancel the measures.
Biden will keep tariffs put in place by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump while ratcheting up others, including a quadrupling of EV duties to over 100 percent, the White House said in a statement. It cited "unacceptable risks" to US economic security posed by what it considers unfair Chinese practices that are flooding global markets with cheap goods.
The new measures affect $18 billion in Chinese imported goods including steel and aluminum, semiconductors, batteries, critical minerals, solar cells and cranes, the White House said. The announcement confirmed earlier Reuters reporting.
The United States imported $427 billion in goods from China in 2023 and exported $148 billion to the world's No. 2 economy, according to the US Census Bureau, a trade gap that has persisted for decades and become an ever more sensitive subject in Washington.
"China's using the same playbook it has before to power its own growth at the expense of others by continuing to invest, despite excess Chinese capacity and flooding global markets with exports that are underpriced due to unfair practices," White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard told reporters on a conference call.
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the revised tariffs were justified because China was continuing to steal US intellectual property and in some cases had become "more aggressive" in cyber intrusions targeting American technology.
She said prior "Section 301" tariffs had minimal impact on US economy-wide prices and employment, but had been effective in reducing US imports of Chinese goods, while increasing imports from other countries.
But Tai recommended tariff exclusions for dozens of industrial machinery import categories from China, including 19 for solar product manufacturing equipment.
Reuters
World News
US
Joe Biden
Tariff
China
Imports
Beijing
Next
Blinken arrives in Ukraine to show US solidarity amid Russian attacks
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-10
Beijing says it 'issued a warning' to US military ship in South China Sea
World News
2024-05-10
Beijing says it 'issued a warning' to US military ship in South China Sea
0
World News
2024-04-17
Beijing claims 'no threat' after Australia shifts defense strategy focusing on China
World News
2024-04-17
Beijing claims 'no threat' after Australia shifts defense strategy focusing on China
0
World News
2024-04-12
Beijing asserts 'legality' of South China Sea activities post US-Philippines-Japan summit
World News
2024-04-12
Beijing asserts 'legality' of South China Sea activities post US-Philippines-Japan summit
0
World News
00:11
Biden signs into law ban on Russia's nuclear reactor fuel imports
World News
00:11
Biden signs into law ban on Russia's nuclear reactor fuel imports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:51
Huge manhunt launched in France as gunmen kill two guards, free inmate from prison van
World News
09:51
Huge manhunt launched in France as gunmen kill two guards, free inmate from prison van
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
UK Foreign Secretary: Attacks on Gaza-bound aid convoys are 'appalling'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15
UK Foreign Secretary: Attacks on Gaza-bound aid convoys are 'appalling'
0
World News
08:44
Armenia arrests protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal
World News
08:44
Armenia arrests protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal
0
World News
08:19
Blinken in Kyiv says US aid arriving at 'challenging' time for Ukraine
World News
08:19
Blinken in Kyiv says US aid arriving at 'challenging' time for Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Gaza infrastructure damages evaluated at $18.5 bln, according to UN-World Bank report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Gaza infrastructure damages evaluated at $18.5 bln, according to UN-World Bank report
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
A child at the Children's Cancer Center needs blood platelets. To donate, please head to the blood bank in the main building of AUBMC before 2 PM or call: 03 951 037
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
A child at the Children's Cancer Center needs blood platelets. To donate, please head to the blood bank in the main building of AUBMC before 2 PM or call: 03 951 037
0
Lebanon News
04:35
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
Lebanon News
04:35
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:13
Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday
Lebanon News
05:13
Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
6
Lebanon News
04:35
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
Lebanon News
04:35
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More