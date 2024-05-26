Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26 | 12:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanese authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 104 containers of hazardous materials through Beirut Port. 

The containers declared as engine cleaning oils, were found void of dangerous and carcinogenic petroleum residues.

The incident began a few weeks ago when a shipment of ten containers entered Beirut Port and underwent the necessary customs procedures. 

Upon inspection, the army, which was verifying the shipment’s documentation, noted that all ten containers were registered under a single trader's name. This raised suspicions due to the unusually large quantity for one trader, especially since a similar shipment had recently entered the port. 

Additionally, the containers emitted a strong petroleum odor. The army refused entry pending laboratory tests to confirm their contents and intended use.

Further investigation by the State Security Office at the port revealed an additional 94 similar containers that had not yet cleared customs. 

Subsequent laboratory tests conducted by renowned university labs confirmed that the containers did not contain engine oils but rather poor-quality, flammable, and carcinogenic petroleum residues. 

These materials were being imported cheaply to be mixed with diesel in Lebanon, subsequently sold to mills and incinerators for high profits, circumventing the purchase of higher-priced, specification-compliant diesel from the Energy Ministry-approved importers.

Following these findings, Public Prosecutor Jamal Hajjar ordered the re-export of these materials and tasked State Security with monitoring the case. 

Consequently, a Lebanese trader purchased the materials, and 94 of the 104 containers were re-exported, some to India and others to an Arab country. The re-export of the remaining ten containers is nearing completion after the necessary customs procedures.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Beirut Port

Smuggling

Attempt

Lebanon

Import

Substances

LBCI Next
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23

Discovery of 300 Turkish Pistols Reveals Sophistication of Smuggling Networks Between Turkey and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Commitment to UNIFIL: Lebanese and Italian PMs affirm importance of stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-04

US Envoy affirms importance of diplomatic solution, stresses potential truce in Gaza does not necessarily extend to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-08

Regional unrest: US-Iran dynamics escalate with targeted strike in Baghdad

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:08

Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Alaa Moussa to LBCI: Quintet Committee seeks full political commitment to advance with guarantees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24

Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More