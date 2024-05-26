News
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26 | 12:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 104 containers of hazardous materials through Beirut Port.
The containers declared as engine cleaning oils, were found void of dangerous and carcinogenic petroleum residues.
The incident began a few weeks ago when a shipment of ten containers entered Beirut Port and underwent the necessary customs procedures.
Upon inspection, the army, which was verifying the shipment’s documentation, noted that all ten containers were registered under a single trader's name. This raised suspicions due to the unusually large quantity for one trader, especially since a similar shipment had recently entered the port.
Additionally, the containers emitted a strong petroleum odor. The army refused entry pending laboratory tests to confirm their contents and intended use.
Further investigation by the State Security Office at the port revealed an additional 94 similar containers that had not yet cleared customs.
Subsequent laboratory tests conducted by renowned university labs confirmed that the containers did not contain engine oils but rather poor-quality, flammable, and carcinogenic petroleum residues.
These materials were being imported cheaply to be mixed with diesel in Lebanon, subsequently sold to mills and incinerators for high profits, circumventing the purchase of higher-priced, specification-compliant diesel from the Energy Ministry-approved importers.
Following these findings, Public Prosecutor Jamal Hajjar ordered the re-export of these materials and tasked State Security with monitoring the case.
Consequently, a Lebanese trader purchased the materials, and 94 of the 104 containers were re-exported, some to India and others to an Arab country. The re-export of the remaining ten containers is nearing completion after the necessary customs procedures.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut Port
Smuggling
Attempt
Lebanon
Import
Substances
