Biden, Japan's PM and Philippines' President to hold April summit at White House
World News
2024-03-19 | 03:01
Biden, Japan's PM and Philippines' President to hold April summit at White House
US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a summit in Washington on April 11 to discuss economic relations and the Indo-Pacific, the White House said on Monday.
The leaders "will discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Marcos said last week the country's sovereignty and territorial jurisdiction are essential principles should there be a resumption of joint exploration talks with China in the South China Sea.
Reuters
World News
Joe Biden
United States
Japan
Fumio Kishida
Philippines
Prime Minister
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Summit
Washington
White House
