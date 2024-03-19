Biden, Japan's PM and Philippines' President to hold April summit at White House

World News
2024-03-19 | 03:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden, Japan&#39;s PM and Philippines&#39; President to hold April summit at White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden, Japan's PM and Philippines' President to hold April summit at White House

US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a summit in Washington on April 11 to discuss economic relations and the Indo-Pacific, the White House said on Monday.

The leaders "will discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Marcos said last week the country's sovereignty and territorial jurisdiction are essential principles should there be a resumption of joint exploration talks with China in the South China Sea.

Reuters

World News

Joe Biden

United States

Japan

Fumio Kishida

Philippines

Prime Minister

Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Summit

Washington

White House

LBCI Next
Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
Philippines FM says challenge is how to sustain, elevate US-Philippines alliance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House

LBCI
World News
2023-12-22

Washington welcomes Japan's decision to send Patriot missiles to US

LBCI
World News
04:04

Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines

LBCI
World News
02:43

Philippines FM says challenge is how to sustain, elevate US-Philippines alliance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:50

Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery

LBCI
World News
05:26

Reuters sources: Putin to visit China in May

LBCI
World News
04:47

North Korean leader oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launchers

LBCI
World News
04:04

Blinken hails 'extraordinary' expansion of defense ties with Philippines

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-19

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:48

Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:38

Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
16:14

White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More