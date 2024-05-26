Twelve injured as Qatar Airways Dublin flight hits turbulence

Twelve people traveling on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland were injured during a bout of turbulence, Dublin Airport said on Sunday, adding that the plane landed safely and as scheduled.



Flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed shortly before 1 PM Dublin time (1200 GMT), the airport said.



"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," Dublin Airport said in a statement.



Irish broadcaster RTE, citing passengers arriving at Dublin Airport, said the incident lasted less than 20 seconds and occurred during food and drinks service.



Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.





Reuters