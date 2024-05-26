Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Lebanon has an enchanting atmosphere represented by its successful journey with international stars who have illuminated the nights of festivals and concerts, to the extent that these events have become an indispensable part of the country's economy and tourism.



Boosting Tourist Activity



The small country called Lebanon hosts over 100 festivals and entertainment activities - from large international festivals mostly held during the summer tourism season, to artistic, sports, and culinary events, which play a crucial role in attracting both local and foreign visitors to various regions.



In turn, these events stimulate economic activity from small snack bars to large restaurants and hotels.



Bringing in Hard Currency



Since Lebanon hosts many competitively priced artistic events (ranging from $20 to $100), the country becomes an attractive factor even for citizens of neighboring countries.



Financially, these festivals help bring hard currency into the country and contribute to the state treasury through taxes and fees paid by artists and organizers.



Supporting Local Innovation



When you visit any festival in Lebanon, visitors often notice stands showcasing the work of craftsmen or small business owners, providing an opportunity to promote innovation and creativity while boosting the local economy.



Marketing Lebanese culture



The most important aspect is that festivals reflect Lebanon's cultural image worldwide, and the efficiency of its people working in this field in terms of organization.



Lebanon enjoys this economic strength at a time when many countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, for example, are outlining plans with the festival and entertainment sector among their priorities.



This year, the journey continues as the Ministry of Tourism has begun issuing permits for festivals, which are preparing their programs and inviting guests.



So visitors are urged to keep an eye on the programs that each region will launch.



It is worth noting that some festivals, like Baalbeck, are planning a symbolic mini-festival due to known security concerns in the area at the moment, but their message is clear: Decades of beauty and joy cannot be stopped by anything.