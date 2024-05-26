Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As Israeli protesters flood towns, their demonstrations dominate television screens and social media, showcasing images of burning fires, clashes, water cannons, and cries for the return of hostages since October 7.



Amid this turmoil, Hamas' spokesperson Abu Ubaida shocked Israelis with an announcement that Hamas had killed, captured, and injured Israeli soldiers in Jabalia, northern Gaza.



In a rare move since October 7, the Israeli military spokesperson responded to Abu Ubaida's claims, denying the incidents.



However, this did little to convince the Israeli public, who intensified their protests, highlighting Israel's peak internal division and lack of unity, as noted in several reports.



The conflict, previously confined to closed-door meetings between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and security officials, spilled into the open.



A video surfaced showing a masked reserve soldier supporting Netanyahu and declaring he would not follow the instructions of the Chief of Staff or the Defense Minister regarding any decision to halt the war in Gaza.



Israelis were left with news of more soldiers being captured and woke up to statements that did not promise the imminent return of the October 7 hostages. Despite an announcement of upcoming negotiation sessions next week, insiders indicate no significant progress in the talks.



In what some perceive as an attempt to calm the internal situation, the Israeli military has reduced its forces in eastern Rafah amid reports of a potential opening of the Rafah crossing and a possible Israeli withdrawal.



The Israeli War Cabinet is currently discussing the prisoner exchange and the war in Gaza against the backdrop of a report highlighting disagreements within the administration.



According to a political source, policymakers are against any deal in exchange for a ceasefire while the security establishment warns that continuing the war without ensuring the hostages' return could lead to Israel's downfall from all sides.