News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tar El Waet
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26 | 12:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon is on the brink of finalizing the deportation of Syrian prisoners back to Syria.
The General Security, tasked by the government and coordinating with the Justice Ministry and the Public Prosecutor's Office, is close to completing a detailed list of these prisoners, including their sentences and crimes committed.
In Lebanon, there are approximately 2,500 Syrian inmates, making up about 35% of the total prison population, according to the Interior Ministry. Around 1,900 of them have committed criminal offenses, with 82% yet to be tried.
The remaining 600 are political dissidents or accused terrorists, who may fall under the protection of the United Nations Convention Against Torture of 1984, which prohibits the extradition of individuals who may face torture in their home country.
Acting Director General of General Security, Major General Elias Al Baysari, affirmed to LBCI that he acknowledged the complexity of the issue. He emphasized that each case is being meticulously reviewed. The designated committee will hold its final meeting next week to prepare a detailed proposal in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor's Office before initiating contact with Syrian authorities.
"We will adhere to the agreements between the two countries and international law," Al Baysari stated, underscoring that the aim is not to harm anyone. Convicts in certain cases have the right to appeal and refuse deportation, even in criminal cases, and can choose to accept or reject deportation.
Al Baysari noted that amending any treaty or agreement is currently impossible due to the lack of a president in Lebanon.
Judicial sources have indicated that Syria has previously not opposed receiving individuals who were ordered for deportation by the Lebanese Public Prosecutor's Office. Consequently, the Lebanese government must prepare its official proposal and discuss it with Syria.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Legal
Process
Lebanon
Decision
Deporting
Syrian
Prisoners
Next
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
Syrian Prisoners in Lebanon: Legal Considerations and Deportation Measures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
Syrian Prisoners in Lebanon: Legal Considerations and Deportation Measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Syrian Workers in Lebanon: Legal Status and Deportation Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Syrian Workers in Lebanon: Legal Status and Deportation Challenges
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Meeting Held Between Mikati and Strong Republic Bloc on Illegal Syrian Presence in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Meeting Held Between Mikati and Strong Republic Bloc on Illegal Syrian Presence in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25
Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25
Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-08
Regional unrest: US-Iran dynamics escalate with targeted strike in Baghdad
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-08
Regional unrest: US-Iran dynamics escalate with targeted strike in Baghdad
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:08
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:08
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
5
Lebanon News
04:51
Alaa Moussa to LBCI: Quintet Committee seeks full political commitment to advance with guarantees
Lebanon News
04:51
Alaa Moussa to LBCI: Quintet Committee seeks full political commitment to advance with guarantees
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More