Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26 | 12:26
High views

2min


Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon is on the brink of finalizing the deportation of Syrian prisoners back to Syria. 
 
The General Security, tasked by the government and coordinating with the Justice Ministry and the Public Prosecutor's Office, is close to completing a detailed list of these prisoners, including their sentences and crimes committed.

In Lebanon, there are approximately 2,500 Syrian inmates, making up about 35% of the total prison population, according to the Interior Ministry. Around 1,900 of them have committed criminal offenses, with 82% yet to be tried. 

The remaining 600 are political dissidents or accused terrorists, who may fall under the protection of the United Nations Convention Against Torture of 1984, which prohibits the extradition of individuals who may face torture in their home country.

Acting Director General of General Security, Major General Elias Al Baysari, affirmed to LBCI that he acknowledged the complexity of the issue. He emphasized that each case is being meticulously reviewed. The designated committee will hold its final meeting next week to prepare a detailed proposal in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor's Office before initiating contact with Syrian authorities.

"We will adhere to the agreements between the two countries and international law," Al Baysari stated, underscoring that the aim is not to harm anyone. Convicts in certain cases have the right to appeal and refuse deportation, even in criminal cases, and can choose to accept or reject deportation.

Al Baysari noted that amending any treaty or agreement is currently impossible due to the lack of a president in Lebanon. 

Judicial sources have indicated that Syria has previously not opposed receiving individuals who were ordered for deportation by the Lebanese Public Prosecutor's Office. Consequently, the Lebanese government must prepare its official proposal and discuss it with Syria.





