Paris: Russia likely behind 'attempts to destabilize' Moldova

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday that it is "highly likely" that Russia is behind "attempts to destabilize" Moldova, where pro-Russian separatists in the Transnistria region have requested Russian "protection."



The spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Moldova is facing increasingly aggressive attempts to undermine stability, likely led by Russia," affirming that "the separatists' request, who do not enjoy self-rule, for protection from Moscow, is a well-known scenario.''



AFP