Paris reveals network of 'organized Russian propaganda' targeting Europe, the US

France has exposed a network of “organized and coordinated Russian propaganda” directed against European countries and the United States, with the aim of legislating war on Ukraine, and its content is intended to “undermine the essential interests of nations,” as announced by diplomatic sources on Monday.



Viginum, the French agency combating foreign digital interference, reported that the network includes at least 193 websites, noting that these sites "do not produce any innovative content but extensively relay posts mostly from accounts on social media belonging to Russian entities or Russia-affiliated individuals, Russian news agencies, and official websites of local institutions or entities."



AFP



