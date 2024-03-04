Kremlin says it has no comment on Navalny's funeral

World News
2024-03-04 | 04:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says it has no comment on Navalny&#39;s funeral
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says it has no comment on Navalny's funeral

The Kremlin said on Monday it had nothing to say about the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which drew thousands of people onto Moscow's streets last Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Kremlin had "nothing more to say on this subject."

Thousands of Russians chanted Navalny's name and said they would not forgive the authorities for his death as the opposition leader was laid to rest on Friday.

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Alexei Navalny

Russia

Dmitry Peskov

Moscow

LBCI Next
Kremlin: German army discussing strikes on Russia, asks if Scholz is in control
Nikki Haley gets first primary win in Washington, DC
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-17

Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow

LBCI
World News
05:11

Kremlin: German army discussing strikes on Russia, asks if Scholz is in control

LBCI
World News
2024-03-03

Russian and Chinese officials affirm Moscow's essential role in Ukrainian settlement talks

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

UN rights chief calls for 'non-discriminatory' US election

LBCI
World News
05:47

Kyiv claims responsibility for bombing a Russian railway bridge

LBCI
World News
05:11

Kremlin: German army discussing strikes on Russia, asks if Scholz is in control

LBCI
World News
03:36

Nikki Haley gets first primary win in Washington, DC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

One death by rocket that fell in Israel near Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-06

Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:59

Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More