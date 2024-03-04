News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Kremlin says it has no comment on Navalny's funeral
World News
2024-03-04 | 04:26
Kremlin says it has no comment on Navalny's funeral
The Kremlin said on Monday it had nothing to say about the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which drew thousands of people onto Moscow's streets last Friday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Kremlin had "nothing more to say on this subject."
Thousands of Russians chanted Navalny's name and said they would not forgive the authorities for his death as the opposition leader was laid to rest on Friday.
Reuters
World News
Kremlin
Alexei Navalny
Russia
Dmitry Peskov
Moscow
