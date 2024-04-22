Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland

2024-04-22 | 05:53
Kremlin: Russia will ensure its &#39;security&#39; if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland
Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russia will take necessary measures to ensure its 'security' if Warsaw deploys nuclear weapons on its territory, following statements from Polish President Andrzej Duda on the matter.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, "The military will analyze the situation, and in any case, they will take all required countermeasures to ensure our security."

AFP

