Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland
2024-04-22 | 05:53
The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russia will take necessary measures to ensure its 'security' if Warsaw deploys nuclear weapons on its territory, following statements from Polish President Andrzej Duda on the matter.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, "The military will analyze the situation, and in any case, they will take all required countermeasures to ensure our security."
AFP
Kremlin
Poland
Nuclear Weapon
Security
Military
0
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
0
World News
08:34
UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA
World News
08:34
UN chief welcomes independent review of UNRWA
0
World News
08:18
Police says: Two men accused of spying for China in Britain
World News
08:18
Police says: Two men accused of spying for China in Britain
0
World News
07:54
'Jihadists' hold over 110 civilians in central Mali for six days
World News
07:54
'Jihadists' hold over 110 civilians in central Mali for six days
