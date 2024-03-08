Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America

2024-03-08 | 07:29
Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America

Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called Joe Biden a "mad" disgrace to the United States on Friday and said the US president had no right to compare himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Biden opened his State of the Union address on Thursday with a reference to a 1941 speech to Congress in which Roosevelt said the union faced an unprecedented turning point in history.

Biden also accused Republican rival Donald Trump of kowtowing to Russia and, just over two weeks after calling Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB", said he had a message for the Russian President on Ukraine: "We will not walk away."

"Even though Roosevelt was an infirm man in a wheelchair, he raised America from the Depression; Biden, on the other hand, is a mad, mentally disabled individual who set his mind on dragging humanity to hell," Medvedev, a former president who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on X.

"Roosevelt together with allies including the U.S.S.R., was fighting for peace; yet, Biden is actively and persistently trying to start WWIII."

"Roosevelt was fighting against fascists, but Biden is fighting for them," Medvedev wrote in English. "He is the United States’ disgrace!"

Medvedev, who cast himself as a liberal modernizer when he was president from 2008-2012, now presents himself as an anti-Western Kremlin hawk. Diplomats say his views give an indication of thinking at the top levels of the Kremlin elite.




Reuters
 

