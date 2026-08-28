Nepal flood death toll rises to 579: Disaster authority

World News
28-08-2026 | 10:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nepal flood death toll rises to 579: Disaster authority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Nepal flood death toll rises to 579: Disaster authority

Devastating floods near the border with China this week have killed at least 579 people in Nepal, its disaster authority said Friday.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed five dead following Wednesday's disaster, taking the total killed to at least 584.


AFP
 

World News

Nepal

Flood

Death

Toll

Disaster

Authority

EU pledges two million euros in Nepal flood aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-27

Nepal flood death toll rises to 359: Police

LBCI
World News
2026-08-15

Indonesia quake death toll rises to 38: disaster official

LBCI
World News
2026-08-15

Rescuers search for survivors as Indonesian quake death toll rises to 47

LBCI
World News
2026-08-11

Death toll from Colombia earthquake rises to 169: Mayors' association

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:33

EU pledges two million euros in Nepal flood aid

LBCI
World News
09:31

Over 90,000 affected by Himalayan landslide: Red Cross

LBCI
World News
08:12

UN refugee agency scales back posts and budget for 2027, documents show

LBCI
World News
07:31

China removes top generals from state Central Military Commission

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-18

Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains open to maximum cooperation with state authorities

LBCI
World News
2026-02-10

French 2025 wine and spirit exports drop 8% as tariffs bite

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-19

Syria says three soldiers killed in attacks by Kurdish fighters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-31

Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More