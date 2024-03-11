US hits al Shabaab fundraisers, money launderers with sanctions

World News
2024-03-11 | 13:25
High views
US hits al Shabaab fundraisers, money launderers with sanctions
2min
US hits al Shabaab fundraisers, money launderers with sanctions

The US Department of the Treasury on Monday imposed sanctions on what it said was an international fundraising and money-laundering network for the al Shabaab militant group operating in Somalia.

The sanctions targeted 16 entities and individuals across the Horn of Africa region, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, the Treasury said in a statement.

The action, which follows US sanctions against a separate network linked to al Shabaab in October 2022, freeze any US assets of those targeted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

It said al Shabaab, which Washington considers a terrorist group, generates over $100 million a year, including by extorting local businesses.

Al Shabaab, linked to al Qaeda, has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2006 in a bid to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

"The threat posed by al-Shabaab is not limited to Somalia," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement. "Al-Shabaab’s revenues are disbursed to other al-Qa'ida-linked groups worldwide and help fund al-Qa’ida’s global ambitions to commit acts of terrorism and undermine good governance."

Reuters
 

World News

US

Al Shabaab

Fundraisers

Money

Launderers

Sanctions

Somalia

