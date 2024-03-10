Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day

World News
2024-03-10 | 12:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have announced that Monday will mark the beginning of Ramadan this year. 
The announcement comes amidst somber atmospheres in the region due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Iran has declared that Tuesday will be the first day of fasting in the country. 
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited a statement from the Royal Court, which stated, "The Supreme Court has decided that Monday, March 11, 2024, will be the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year."
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Ramadan

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

UAE

LBCI Next
Biden, Trump trade salvos in Georgia face-off
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-04

Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemn Israeli ministers' statements on displacement of Gaza residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Sudan's RSF welcomes UN call for cessation of hostilities in Ramadan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:57

Three civilians killed and 12 injured in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
09:49

Humanitarian situation in Haiti worsens amid armed violence

LBCI
World News
08:40

US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti

LBCI
World News
04:18

Pope: Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Yasmina Zaytoun secures a spot in Top 40 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-08

Quintet Committee's dual focus: Lebanon's security and Presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-13

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Israeli atmosphere in Beirut: MP Ghassan Skaf warns of impending conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Rockets launched from Lebanon strike Israeli targets in Upper Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

National Moderation Bloc and Quintet Ambassadors initiative: A Beacon of Hope, says Patriarch al-Rahi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:38

Israel: Gaza talks mediators pushing to secure truce

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More