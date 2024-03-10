Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have announced that Monday will mark the beginning of Ramadan this year.

The announcement comes amidst somber atmospheres in the region due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Iran has declared that Tuesday will be the first day of fasting in the country.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited a statement from the Royal Court, which stated, "The Supreme Court has decided that Monday, March 11, 2024, will be the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year."

AFP