Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections
World News
2024-03-11 | 03:10
Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said that the Russian embassy in Washington is in "close contact" with the US State Department ahead of this week's presidential election in Russia to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission.
President Vladimir Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, is set to win a new six-year term in the March 15-17 vote. This would enable him to overtake Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader for over 200 years.
"In the conditions of constant provocations, the embassy works calmly. We are dealing with issues related to organizing the upcoming elections business-like," Antonov was cited on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel.
"We are in close contact with the State Department's secret service. We expect that the Americans will fulfill their obligations to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission."
Antonov did not specify what provocations he was referring to, saying only that the "degree of Russophobic rhetoric" of President Joe Biden's administration "is off the chart."
Last week, Russia summoned the US ambassador in Moscow to warn her it would expel US diplomats it deems to be interfering in its internal affairs through "subversive actions and the spread of information" related to the election.
In late February, Biden called Putin a "crazy SOB," and during his State of the Union address last week, the US president said in remarks directed at Putin that he "will not bow down."
Reuters
World News
Russia
United States
Embassy
Elections
Diplomatic Mission
