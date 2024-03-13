News
Macron and Polish PM to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday
World News
2024-03-13 | 04:11
Macron and Polish PM to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday in Berlin, German government and European diplomatic sources told Reuters.
The meeting will be the first at head level, with Tusk as part of the "Weimar Triangle" platform of political cooperation between Germany, France, and Poland, created in 1991.
The Politico news website first reported on the meeting.
Scholz and Macron will speak to each other first before being joined by Tusk, following considerable tensions between the French and German leaders over issues such as Ukraine policy, most recently stirred by Macron not ruling out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine.
Following the formation of the new government in Poland, there has so far only been one meeting in the Weimar Triangle at the foreign minister level.
However, all three EU governments had emphasized that they wanted to intensify relations again.
Reuters
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Poland
Donald Tusk
Prime Minister
Chancellor
Olaf Scholz
Berlin
Germany
