Macron and Polish PM to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday

World News
2024-03-13 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron and Polish PM to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron and Polish PM to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday in Berlin, German government and European diplomatic sources told Reuters.

The meeting will be the first at head level, with Tusk as part of the "Weimar Triangle" platform of political cooperation between Germany, France, and Poland, created in 1991.

The Politico news website first reported on the meeting.

Scholz and Macron will speak to each other first before being joined by Tusk, following considerable tensions between the French and German leaders over issues such as Ukraine policy, most recently stirred by Macron not ruling out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine.

Following the formation of the new government in Poland, there has so far only been one meeting in the Weimar Triangle at the foreign minister level. 

However, all three EU governments had emphasized that they wanted to intensify relations again.

Reuters

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Poland

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister

Chancellor

Olaf Scholz

Berlin

Germany

LBCI Next
Pope Francis again condemns 'madness of war'
Ukraine attacks Russia's refineries for second night in a row
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-03

Berlin accuses Putin of seeking to 'destabilize' Germany in espionage case

LBCI
World News
16:17

US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland

LBCI
World News
11:56

Germany to take part in Gaza humanitarian airdrops: Reuters sources

LBCI
World News
2024-03-08

France's Macron wants to make abortion a right at EU level

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:15

Pope Francis again condemns 'madness of war'

LBCI
World News
03:35

Ukraine attacks Russia's refineries for second night in a row

LBCI
World News
03:04

Putin: Russia will work with any elected US leader

LBCI
World News
02:36

China restaurant explosion kills one, injures 22

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

North Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny

LBCI
World News
2023-09-10

Moscow destroys three Ukrainian speedboats in Black Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:42

Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58

Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More