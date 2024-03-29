Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



New developments in the negotiation file regarding prisoners and the expected truce in Gaza have emerged.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to send delegations to Egypt and Qatar as part of a new round of ceasefire negotiations with Hamas in the upcoming days through mediators.



The Israeli government entered into a direct confrontation with Mossad chief David Barnea and the War Cabinet after canceling Thursday night's cabinet meeting to decide on the prisoner exchange deal, deferring the decision to the mini Security Cabinet.



During Wednesday's session, which failed to reach a decision, Netanyahu rejected Barnea's demand to soften Israel's stance to move forward to an agreement and prevented Cabinet member Gadi Eisenkot from discussing the deal.



Netanyahu's escalation followed a closed-door meeting with the families of prisoners who emerged unsettled, escalating their protests. Some leaked Netanyahu's remarks, indicating his decision to intensify fighting in Gaza and prepare to enter Rafah without prioritizing the deal.



Despite reports of reduced fighting in Gaza and no clear plan for its continuation, Israeli military units have begun constructing a buffer zone along the Gaza border, one kilometer wide and extending the entire length of the border, thus controlling 16% of Gaza's land.



Meanwhile, security authorities have called for an immediate announcement of a Gaza war strategy and refraining from invading Rafah.



At the same time, the army remains on high alert in the northern front towards Lebanon.



Between the south and north, Israel continues to press for arms procurement and explore different sources.



General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced that Israel has not received all the weapons it requested amid escalating disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv.