Berlin summons Russian Ambassador after arrest of two suspected Russian spies in Germany

2024-04-18 | 09:03
Berlin summons Russian Ambassador after arrest of two suspected Russian spies in Germany
Berlin summons Russian Ambassador after arrest of two suspected Russian spies in Germany

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador on Thursday following the arrest of two individuals in Germany suspected of planning attacks, including on US military targets.

A spokesperson for the ministry told Agence France-Presse that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock summoned the Russian ambassador after the arrest of the two men in Bayreuth, who are also accused of espionage for Russia.

