EU Foreign Ministers agreed on sanctions in relation to Navalny's death

World News
2024-03-18 | 14:32
EU Foreign Ministers agreed on sanctions in relation to Navalny&#39;s death
0min
EU Foreign Ministers agreed on sanctions in relation to Navalny's death

Foreign Ministers of the European Union member states on Monday approved sanctions against individuals and institutions in relation to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters on Monday after meeting with his EU counterparts.

Reuters

World News

European Union

Sanctions

Russia

Alexei Navalny

Jose Manuel Albares

Kabul announces death of eight individuals in Pakistani airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan
Landslide victory: Putin wins Russian election with no serious competition
