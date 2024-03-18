News
EU Foreign Ministers agreed on sanctions in relation to Navalny's death
World News
2024-03-18 | 14:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU Foreign Ministers agreed on sanctions in relation to Navalny's death
Foreign Ministers of the European Union member states on Monday approved sanctions against individuals and institutions in relation to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters on Monday after meeting with his EU counterparts.
Reuters
World News
European Union
Sanctions
Russia
Alexei Navalny
Jose Manuel Albares
